New York Theater Schedule Updates: Black No More, Skeleton Crew, Long Day's Journey

The past few weeks have seen multiple performance cancellations on and off-Broadway due to Covid-related absences, as well as non-Covid illnesses. While the vast majority of shows in New York have been able to continue, here is a list of current productions that have altered their schedules for the coming weeks. This list will be updated as more information comes in, so keep checking back.

BROADWAY

Skeleton Crew — The Manhattan Theatre Club Broadway production will resume performances on January 11, with the opening night rescheduled for January 26 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

OFF-BROADWAY

Alex Edelman: Just For Us — The solo show will resume performances at the Cherry Lane Theatre on January 24, with the run currently scheduled to conclude February 24.

Black No More — The New Group musical, originally scheduled to begin previews on January 11, will now begin on January 18, with opening night set for February 15 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. The run will end February 27.

Long Day's Journey Into Night — Audible's 100-minute production of the Eugene O'Neill epic will now begin its run one week later than planned on January 18. The six-week engagement will officially open on January 25 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Tambo & Bones — The Playwrights Horizons production of this new Dave Harris play will run January 19-February 27; the first preview was originally scheduled for January 12.

MISCELLANIOUS

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo — Performances will now resume at New World Stages on March 10 instead of January 27.

New York City Ballet — The winter season will now run January 27-February 27, rather than begin on January 18.

The Muse Sessions — Art Lab will now present this 60-minute concert on February 14 at Florence Gould Hall; it was originally set to take place January 10 at Birdland.

West Bank Cafe — Closure extended through January 25; will resume service with dinner on January 26.

Upcoming Closings

Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations — January 16



Clyde's — January 16



Flying Over Sunset — January 16