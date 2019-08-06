Six to Play the Sydney Opera House in 2020

The West End hit and Broadway-bound musical Six has set dates for its Australian premiere at the Sydney Opera House. Performances will run from January 4, 2020-March 5, 2020.

A witty, pop-fueled musical drenched in satire and sass, Six remixes the history of the six wives of Henry VIII — Britain's notorious Tudor King — by giving the microphone to his Queens to tell their stories: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr. These powerful women transform from Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses as they tell their rebellious tales in this original pop musical, accompanied by a phenomenal all-female band and inspired by the canon of music divas like Adele, Lily Allen, and Ariana Grande.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End earlier this year.

Six will open on Broadway this spring at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with performances beginning February 20, 2020, ahead of a March 12 opening. Prior to Broadway, the show will play limited engagements at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts (‪August 21-September 7), the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta (‪November 2-24), and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota (‪November 29-December 22). It has also planned a 16-week limited engagement at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse, running July 8, 2020-October 25, 2020.