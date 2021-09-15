Six on Broadway Announces Digital Lottery

The Broadway producers of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Six have announced that a limited number of $30 tickets will be made available for each performance through a digital lottery, starting with the first preview on September 17. Six officially opens on October 3 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Entries will be accepted here starting at 9am the day prior to the performance. The cutoff is 6pm the day prior to the performance. Winners will be notified by email and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for their tickets online. Lottery tickets are limited to one entry per person, and two tickets per winner. Digital tickets will be emailed to winners one hour prior to the performance. Click here for additional details about the digital lottery for Six.

Six reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as members of a Spice Girls-eque girl group. Through songs and sassy monoluges, they teach audiences about their relationships with the famously problematic monarch.

Marlow and Moss began writing the musical while still students at Cambridge. A run in the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival has blossomed into a worldwide phenomenon with productions in London, Chicago, Sydney, and on Norwegian Cruise Lines. While the musical was slated to open on Broadway in March of 2020, the production shuttered just a few preview performances shy of opening night. Happily, the entire original Broadway cast is returning to the production this fall.

Proof of vaccination is required to attend a performance of Six. Click here for the most up-to-date health and safety policies.