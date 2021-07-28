Original Six Stars Will Return to Reopen the Show On Broadway

Original stars Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele will return to reopen the Broadway production of Six at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning September 17. The musical, which was scheduled to open the night Broadway shut down, will celebrate its belated opening night on October 3.

Single tickets for Six are now on sale. The production and theater will follow all New York State, New York City, and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of actors, staff, and patrons, with protocols potentially including face coverings, health screenings, and more.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six features the six wives of Henry VIII reclaiming their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End earlier this year.

The musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Watch the official trailer for the Broadway production below: