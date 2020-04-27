Sing Street Cast to Reunite for At-Home Concert This Thursday

The Broadway cast of Sing Street will reunite for an at-home concert on Thursday, April 30 at 7:30pm. Sing Street: Grounded — At Home With the Broadway Cast will benefit the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Based on John Carney's film, the musical follows 16-year-old Conor and his schoolmates as they turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The stage version features a book by Enda Walsh and songs by Carney and Gary Clark. Rebecca Taichman directs, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

The musical had its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop earlier this winter. The Broadway cast will feature Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Dashiell Eaves, Ilan Eskenazi, and Michael Lepore.

The production's creative team includes scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video and projection design by Luke Halls and Brad Peterson, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Martin Lowe, with Fred Lassen as music director.