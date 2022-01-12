Shoshana Bean and More Join Billy Crystal in Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway

Complete casting is set for the Broadway premiere of the new musical Mr. Saturday Night, co-written by and starring Billy Crystal. Performances at the Nederlander Theatre will now begin March 29, in advance of an April 27 opening. Ticket holders for shows March 1-28 will be will be contacted by their point of purchase about rescheduling or refunds.

Joining Crystal (Buddy Young Jr.) and the previously announced Randy Graff (Elaine Young), David Paymer (Stan Yankelman), and Chasten Harmon (Annie Wells) will be Shoshana Bean, in the role of Susan Young. Rounding out the company are Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales, and Mylinda Hull.

Mr. Saturday Night, based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, features music by Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by original screen writers Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel. John Rando directs, Ellenore Scott choreographs, and David O. serves as musical director.

The production will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.