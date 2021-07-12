Watch Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in a Sneak Peek of Schmigadoon!

Apple TV has released a sneak-peek clip of its debut episode of Schmigadoon!, coming to the streaming service on July 16. The musical comedy series, produced by Lorne Michaels, will debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 13.

A parody of Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship. They stumble upon a magical town that seems to have been pulled right from a 1940s musical, and they quickly discover that they can't leave until they find "true love."

The cast also includes Alan Cumming as Mayor Menlove, Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton, Aaron Tveit as Danny Bailey, Dove Cameron as Betsy, Ariana DeBose as Emma Tate, Fred Armisen as Reverend Layton, Jaime Camil as Doc Lopez, Jane Krakowski as the Countess, and Ann Harada as Florence Menlove. Martin Short guest-stars.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul, who also wrote all of the original songs, and Ken Daurio. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces.

