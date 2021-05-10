Roundabout Announces New Timeline for Caroline, or Change, Birthday Candles, Trouble in Mind, 1776

Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming revivals of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's Caroline, or Change and Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind will open on Broadway this fall.

Caroline, or Change was hours away from beginning previews when theaters shut down in March 2020. Directed by Michael Longhurst, choreographed by Ann Yee, and starring Sharon D. Clarke, the musical will begin previews at Studio 54 on October 8 in advance of an October 27 opening.

The Broadway premiere of Childress's 1955 drama Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, will begin previews at the American Airlines Theatre on October 29, with opening night set for April 10. Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles, which was weeks away from beginning previews at the American Airlines Theatre in March 2020, will now begin previews March 18, 2022, with opening night set for April 10, 2022. Vivienne Benesch will return to direct the play, with Debra Messing once again starring.

Off-Broadway, Roundabout will premiere Mansa Ra's ...what the end will be, directed by Margot Bordelon, in April 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre, with Dave Harris's Exception to the Rule, directed by Miranda Haymon, also opening in April 2022 in the Black Box Theatre. Anna Ziegler's ''The Wanderers, directed by Barry Edelstein, will open at the Pels in July 2022.

The forthcoming revival of Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, will open in the fall of 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Upon reopening, the ventilation systems in all Roundabout auditoriums will have MERV 14 or higher filtration, and, in addition to rigorous cleaning and sanitation, the company will be implementing applicable health and safety protocols based on government and industry guidance. As guidelines evolve, they will provide updates regarding the precautions they are taking for the comfort and care of all audience members.

Additional information about each production will be announced.