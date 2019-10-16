Rob McClure and Jenn Gambatese to Lead Mrs. Doubtfire Musical on Broadway

The new musical Mrs. Doubtfire will have its Broadway debut at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre beginning March 9, 2020. The production opens April 5, 2020.

As previously announced, Rob McClure will play the title role. The principal company will also include Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The company will star in the pre-Broadway tryout, running November 26-December 29 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, the musical is written by Something Rotten! collaborators Karey Kirkpatrick (book and score), Wayne Kirkpatrick (score), and John O'Farrell (book). Lorin Latarro will choreograph, with Ethan Popp serving as musical supervisor.

Based on the film and the novel Alias Madame Doubtfire by Anne Fine, Mrs. Doubtfire follows a struggling actor who will go to any lengths after he loses custody of his children, including disguising himself as a British nanny to take care of them. The film starred Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson. It was directed by Chris Columbus, and written by Randi Mayem Singer and Leslie Dixon.