Plaza Suite Announces Full Broadway Cast

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's marital comedy Plaza Suite, starring real-life spouses Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, the cast will also feature Danny Bolero (In the Heights) as The Waiter, Molly Ranson (Carrie) as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand (Broadway debut) as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. Tony winner Michael McGrath (Nice Work If You Can Get It) and Tony nominee Erin Dilly (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado.

Plaza Suite played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from February 5-22, 2020. The production was ready to begin Broadway previews on March 13, 2020, but was delayed due to the Broadway shutdown.

The production will begin previews February 25 ahead of an official March 28 opening at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. Due to high demand, the limited engagement is now offering tickets through June 26.