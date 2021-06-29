New Debut Announced for Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will return to Broadway in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre next spring. The production, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, will now begin previews February 25, with opening night set for March 28.

Plaza Suite is a trio of one-acts all set in the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York, featuring three different couples all played by the same two actors. Full casting for the 2022 mounting is still to be announced.

The creative team will include John Lee Beatty (set design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), and Marc Shaiman (incidental music).