Photos: Alums Return for Final Performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
The musical ends its run after 21 previews and 1,678 performances.
The Broadway production of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson's award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen ended its run at the Music Box Theatre on September 18.
As of its final show, it played 21 previews and 1,678 performances, not including its pre-Broadway runs at Second Stage Theatre in New York and Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.
Directed by Michael Greif, the show opened December 4, 2016, and recouped its investment in less than nine months after winning Tonys for Best Musical, Best Book for Levenson, and Best Score for Pasek and Paul.
Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and projection design by Peter Nigrini. The musical director is Ben Cohn and the music supervisor is Alex Lacamoire.
The original Broadway company was led by Tony winners Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, Laura Dreyfuss, Michael Park, Mike Faist, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Will Roland.
The closing cast included Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Talia Simone Robinson, Ann Sanders, Manoel Felciano, Noah Kieserman, Ciara Alyse Harris, and Gaten Matarazzo