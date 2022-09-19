Photos: Alums Return for Final Performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

The Broadway production of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson's award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen ended its run at the Music Box Theatre on September 18.

The full Dear Evan Hansen final Broadway company

As of its final show, it played 21 previews and 1,678 performances, not including its pre-Broadway runs at Second Stage Theatre in New York and Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Conor alums Alex Boniello and Mike Faist

Directed by Michael Greif, the show opened December 4, 2016, and recouped its investment in less than nine months after winning Tonys for Best Musical, Best Book for Levenson, and Best Score for Pasek and Paul.

Michael Grief with past and present cast members including Andrew Barth Feldman, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Will Roland

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and projection design by Peter Nigrini. The musical director is Ben Cohn and the music supervisor is Alex Lacamoire.

Cast and alums Ann Sanders, Andrew Barth Feldman, Lorna Courtney, Will Roland, Jordan Fisher, Kristolyn Lloyd, and others

The original Broadway company was led by Tony winners Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, Laura Dreyfuss, Michael Park, Mike Faist, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Will Roland.

Jordan Fisher, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gaten Matarazzo, and Will Roland

The closing cast included Sam Primack, Jessica Phillips, Talia Simone Robinson, Ann Sanders, Manoel Felciano, Noah Kieserman, Ciara Alyse Harris, and Gaten Matarazzo

Creative team members Alex Lacamoire, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paull

Alana alums including Lorna Courtney, Kristolyn Lloyd, Phoenix Best, and Phoebe Koyabe

Producer Stacey Mindich with longtime cast member Asa Somers

Alex Humphreys, Talia Simone Robinson, Sam Primack, Mateo Lizcano, and Jessica Phillips

