Phillipa Soo to Play Guenevere in Aaron Sorkin Broadway Revival of Camelot

Lincoln Center Theater has announced initial casting for its upcoming Broadway revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, featuring a new book by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird) and direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

The cast will star Tony winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance) as Arthur, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) as Guenevere, and Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady) as Lancelot Du Lac.

Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May," and the title song "Camelot."

Preview performances of Camelot are set to begin at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 9, 2023 ahead of an April 13 opening. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production feature choreography by Bryon Easley and will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake, projections by 59 Productions, casting by the Telsey Office and fight direction by B.H. Barry. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing the original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman.