Sunday in the Park With George's Original Stars Will Discuss the Making of the Musical

The Town Hall has announced that Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters — Tony Award winners and original stars of Sunday in the Park With George — will join the musical's creators James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim for an intimate digital conversation event on August 3 at 7pm ET.

Award-winning actor Christine Baranski, who was a member of the original off-Broadway production of Sunday In The Park With George at Playwrights Horizons, will moderate the conversation celebrating the release of Lapine's new book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I created "Sunday In The Park With George" (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux). Putting It Together will be released the day of the event.

In Putting It Together, Lapine tells the story of Sunday in the Park with George, the first of his collaborations with Sondheim. The new book takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this iconic musical and chronicles the two-year odyssey of its creation.

Sunday in the Park with George — inspired by Georges Seurat's painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte — debuted off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 1983, and transferred to Broadway's Booth Theatre in 1984. The musical won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including acting nominations for Patinkin and Peters. The musical was later revived on Broadway in 2008 and 2017, and has received three West End productions.

For tickets to the Town Hall event, click here.