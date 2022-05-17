Six, The Lehman Trilogy, Kimberly Akimbo Win 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards
The complete list of recipients also includes Patti LuPone, LaChanze, and Simon Russell Beale.
Winners of the 22 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway productions of the season, have been announced.
The Lehman Trilogy earned the six awards, the most out of any production this season, including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. Next up is the off-Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo with four awards, and Six with three wards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. Winners will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
The full list of recipients is below:
The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical
Six
Outstanding New Broadway Play
The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play
Prayer for the French Republic
John Gassner Award
(presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)
English by Sanaz Toossi
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Company
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Take Me Out
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Actress in a Play
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Outstanding Solo Performance
Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Outstanding Director of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich and Tone Talauega, MJ
Outstanding Book of a Musical
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Score
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
Outstanding Orchestrations
Jason Howland, Paradise Square
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Gabriella Slade, Six
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy
Special Achievement Awards are presented to
Johanna Day, David Morse, and Mary-Louise Parker for How I Learned to Drive and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for Lackawanna Blues. All had been eligible in previous years and reprised their outstanding performances two decades later as part of this season.
Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:
• The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours' notice, to keep their shows running.
• The Covid Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm's way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.