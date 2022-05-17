TheaterMania Logo
Home link

Six, The Lehman Trilogy, Kimberly Akimbo Win 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards

The complete list of recipients also includes Patti LuPone, LaChanze, and Simon Russell Beale.

Winners of the 22 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway productions of the season, have been announced.

The Lehman Trilogy earned the six awards, the most out of any production this season, including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. Next up is the off-Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo with four awards, and Six with three wards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. Winners will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, May 26.

The cast of Six on Broadway
(© Joan Marcus)

The full list of recipients is below:

The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical
Six

Outstanding New Broadway Play
The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play
Prayer for the French Republic

John Gassner Award
(presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)
English by Sanaz Toossi

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Company

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Take Me Out

Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Actress in a Play
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Outstanding Solo Performance
Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Director of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Director of a Musical
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich and Tone Talauega, MJ

Outstanding Book of a Musical
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Score
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Outstanding Orchestrations
Jason Howland, Paradise Square

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Gabriella Slade, Six

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy

Special Achievement Awards are presented to
Johanna Day, David Morse, and Mary-Louise Parker for How I Learned to Drive and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for Lackawanna Blues. All had been eligible in previous years and reprised their outstanding performances two decades later as part of this season.

Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:

• The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours' notice, to keep their shows running.

• The Covid Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm's way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...