Six, The Lehman Trilogy, Kimberly Akimbo Win 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Winners of the 22 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway productions of the season, have been announced.

The Lehman Trilogy earned the six awards, the most out of any production this season, including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. Next up is the off-Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo with four awards, and Six with three wards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. Winners will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, May 26.

The cast of Six on Broadway

(© Joan Marcus)

The full list of recipients is below:

The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Six

Outstanding New Broadway Play

The Lehman Trilogy



Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Kimberly Akimbo



Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Prayer for the French Republic



John Gassner Award

(presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)

English by Sanaz Toossi



Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Company



Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Take Me Out



Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop



Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Patti LuPone, Company



Outstanding Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy



Outstanding Actress in a Play

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's



Outstanding Solo Performance

Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Director of a Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy



Outstanding Director of a Musical

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo



Outstanding Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich and Tone Talauega, MJ

Outstanding Book of a Musical

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo



Outstanding Score

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six



Outstanding Orchestrations

Jason Howland, Paradise Square



Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth



Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Gabriella Slade, Six



Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy



Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy



Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)

Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy



Special Achievement Awards are presented to

Johanna Day, David Morse, and Mary-Louise Parker for How I Learned to Drive and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for Lackawanna Blues. All had been eligible in previous years and reprised their outstanding performances two decades later as part of this season.

Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:



• The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours' notice, to keep their shows running.

• The Covid Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm's way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.