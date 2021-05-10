Off-Broadway Musical Comedy Romeo & Bernadette Planning Broadway Transfer in 2022

The acclaimed off-Broadway musical comedy Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn is planning a Broadway transfer in the spring of 2022. Additional information will be announced at a later date.

With book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, direction and choreography by Justin Ross Cohen, and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, the show is a spoof of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, where Romeo, in 1960 Brooklyn, finds his Juliet in the form of Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family. The production ran off-Broadway prior to the theater shutdown.

The original cast of Romeo & Bernadette featured Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo. The creative team included Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), and Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega was the Production Stage Manager.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre at A.R.T./NY Theatres and originally produced by Coconut Grove Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse. The planned Broadway mounting will be produced by Eric Krebs, in association with Amas Musical Theatre.