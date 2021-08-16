Museum of Broadway to Open in Times Square Summer 2022

The Museum of Broadway, the first permanent museum dedicated to telling the story of Broadway theater, will open its doors in the summer of 2022. It will be located in the heart of Times Square at 145 West 45th Street, in the space formerly occupied by O'Lunney's Times Square Pub and right next door to the Lyceum Theatre, the oldest continually operating theater on Broadway.

The museum promises to be an interactive and immersive experience that will offer guests a unique look at the rich history of Broadway, a sneak peek behind the scenes, and a chance to personally engage with the landmark shows that redefined Broadway forever.

It is founded by entrepreneur and four-time Tony-nominated producer Julie Boardman (The Inheritance), and Diane Nicoletti, founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing. Boardman and Nicoletti had originally planned to launch the museum in the summer of 2020.

"For people all over the world, Broadway is synonymous with NYC," said Nicoletti in a press statement. "Whether you're a local or a tourist, a die-hard fan or just a casual theatre lover, The Museum of Broadway aims to offer a bit of education, plenty of appreciation and a whole lot of fun for everyone, young and old and everywhere in between."

The Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with Playbill, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, the Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Concord Theatricals, and Goodspeed Musicals.

While the museum won't open until next summer, the online gift shop is already up and taking orders. You can visit it here.