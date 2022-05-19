Mr. Saturday Night Sets Broadway Cast Album Release Date

Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals has announced a June 10 release date for the original Broadway cast recording of Mr. Saturday Night. Now running at the Nederlander Theatre, the musical is currently nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

In the Broadway production, Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. Directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, the show features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel. Music Direction is by David O, and orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

Joining Crystal in the cast of Mr. Saturday Night are Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers), who recreates his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother, Stan Yankleman; Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company also includes Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales, and Mylinda Hull.

The album is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Brown, co-produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven, and associate produced by Green. For a look behind the scenes at the recording of the Broadway cast album, click here.