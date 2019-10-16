Moulin Rouge! Cast Album to Drop in Stores Later This Month

RCA Records and Baz Luhrmann's label House of Iona will release hard copies of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical original Broadway cast recording on October 25. The album has been streaming since August 30.

Luhrmann, who directed the film Moulin Rouge!, produces the album alongside stage director Alex Timbers, music supervisor Justin Levine, and music producer Matt Stein. As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo lead the company as Christian and Satine, alongside Danny Burstein (Zidler), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Tam Mutu (the Duke), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Robyn Hurder (Nini). Featured in the ensemble are Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Max Clayton, Yurel Echezarreta, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera.

Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).