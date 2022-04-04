More Korean Pop Stars Join Cast of KPOP on Broadway

Additional casting has been announced for the Broadway run of KPOP, new musical set around the world of Korean pop music, which is set to begin previews at Circle in the Square Theatre on October 13 ahead of an official opening night on November 20.

Joining the previously announced Luna are Bo Hyung Kim (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Min Young Lee (formerly of Miss A), and Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS).

Additionally, the cast includes Julia Abueva, Will Brill, Major Curda, Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, and John Yi.

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, and music production by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. The show ran off-Broadway in 2017, taking audiences through a Korean pop music factory ahead of a major effort by the a label to push into the American market.

According to press material for the Broadway run, "KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry."

Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Design is by Peter Hylenski, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, and Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II.