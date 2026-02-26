Suffs and Top Hat Will Air on PBS in May

The musicals will air as part of the new season of Great Performances.

PBS has announced its spring schedule. The musicals Suffs and Top Hat will premiere on Great Performances in May. Suffs will premiere on Friday, May 9, and Top Hat on Friday, May 15, on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app. Check your local listings for times.

Suffs, created by Shaina Taub, who won Tony Awards for the book and score, tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together, or, in some cases, tore them apart. Suffs was recorded from Broadway, where it ran March 2024-January 2025. The ensemble cast features Taub as Alice Paul, Tony winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, and Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson.

Inspired by the 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the musical Top Hat features a score by Irving Berlin, including the classic songs “Cheek to Cheek,” “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” This revival is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.