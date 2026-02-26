Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge!

Singer, rapper, and actor Megan Thee Stallion will make her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Stallion will join the cast for a strictly limited engagement from March 24 through May 17.

The winner of three Grammy Awards, Stallion is best known for songs like “Savage” and “WAP,” which she performed with Cardi B. While this is her Broadway debut, she’s no stranger to musicals on screen having appeared in both Mean Girls and Dicks: The Musical.

“I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace,” she said, “Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Stallion will take over the role of Zidler from Bob the Drag Queen, who ends her limited engagement on Sunday, March 22.

Now approaching its seventh year on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will official end its run on July 26.