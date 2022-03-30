Korean Pop Star Luna to Make Broadway Debut in Transfer of KPOP

Korean pop star Luna will make her Broadway debut in the 2017 musical KPOP, opening at the Circle in the Square Theatre on November 20. Previews will begin October 13.

Conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, with a book by Kim and music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP takes audiences inside the inner sanctum of the Korean pop industry, where stars are groomed to be international sensations — and maybe even crack the ever-elusive American market. The show explores how one performer's inner strugle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry.

Directed by Teddy Bergman, choreographed by Jennifer Weber, and musical directed by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, KPOP will have scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, costumes by Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound by Peter Hylenski, projections by Peter Nigrini, hair and wigs by Mia M. Neal, and makeup by Joe Dulude II.

KPOP premiered in an immersive off-Broadway production in 2017, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective.