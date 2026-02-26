Broadway Solo Show Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride Will Be Released on Netflix

The film version of the Broadway solo show Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride will be released globally on Netflix on March 24.

Originally staged at the Nederlander Theatre during an eight-week limited Broadway engagement in 2025, Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride was Jeff Ross’s Broadway debut. The show reveals a more personal, heartfelt side of Ross, known for his “Roastmaster General” persona. The special, produced by Jeff Ross, Amy Zvi, and John Skidmore, is directed by Seth Barrish and was filmed in September,2025 during the final weekend of the Broadway engagement.

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride was directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler, with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun, dramaturgy by Seth Barrish, and music direction by Asher Denburg.

Reviewing the show for TheaterMania, Hayley Levitt wrote, “His jokes are unapologetic and sharp, but that was to be expected. Less expected is the pure sentiment that even Ross’s roughest jokes can’t undermine, not to mention this king-of-one-liners’ great talent as a storyteller.”