TheaterMania Logo white orange
TV News

Broadway Solo Show Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride Will Be Released on Netflix

It will be released on March 24.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

February 26, 2026

Jeff Ross in <i>Take a Banana for the Ride </i> (© Emilio Madrid)
Jeff Ross in Take a Banana for the Ride
(© Emilio Madrid)

The film version of the Broadway solo show Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride will be released globally on Netflix on March 24.

Originally staged at the Nederlander Theatre during an eight-week limited Broadway engagement in 2025, Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride was Jeff Ross’s Broadway debut. The show reveals a more personal, heartfelt side of Ross, known for his “Roastmaster General” persona. The special, produced by Jeff Ross, Amy Zvi, and John Skidmore, is directed by Seth Barrish and was filmed in September,2025 during the final weekend of the Broadway engagement.

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride was directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler, with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun, dramaturgy by Seth Barrish, and music direction by Asher Denburg.

Reviewing the show for TheaterMania, Hayley Levitt wrote, “His jokes are unapologetic and sharp, but that was to be expected. Less expected is the pure sentiment that even Ross’s roughest jokes can’t undermine, not to mention this king-of-one-liners’ great talent as a storyteller.”

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Mason Alexander Park and John Cameron Mitchell

West End vs Broadway: Oh, Mary!—From an Angry Inch to an Angry First Lady, With John Cameron Mitchell and Mason Alexander Park

Mitchell and Park celebrate a decade-long friendship in our latest installment.