Michael Jackson's Children Attend the Opening Night of MJ on Broadway

MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, opened at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre last night. The late pop star's children were in attendance, as were Rev. Al Sharpton, Spike Lee, Joel Grey, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Kenny Ortega, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tamron Hall, and the van Peebles family.

MJ marks the Broadway debut of Myles Frost, who is one of three actors to play Michael Jackson during the show. TheaterMania's review of MJ gives high praise to the actor, claiming, "Like Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner before him, Frost seems to be channeling his subject, causing us to temporarily forget that we're seeing an actor at all."

Joining Frost in the cast are Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson/Ensemble, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble, Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson/Ensemble, and Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael. Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright round out the ensemble.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage wrote the book for MJ.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon. The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles Lapointe, musical supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.