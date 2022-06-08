Matt Doyle, Patti LuPone, Phylicia Rashad Win 2022 Drama Desk Awards

Winners of the 2022 Drama Desk Awards have been announced. The complete list is as follows:

Outstanding Play

Cullud Wattah, by Erika Dickerson-Despenza, The Public Theater

English, by Sanaz Toossi, Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Prayer for the French Republic, by Joshua Harmon, Manhattan Theatre Club

Sanctuary City, by Martyna Majok, New York Theatre Workshop

Selling Kabul, by Sylvia Khoury, Playwrights Horizons

The Chinese Lady, by Lloyd Suh, The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company



Outstanding Musical

Harmony, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater

Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company

Six

The Hang, HERE



Outstanding Revival of a Play

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Lackawanna Blues

Skeleton Crew

Trouble in Mind

Twilight: Lost Angeles, 1992, Signature Theatre



Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Assassins, Classic Stage Company

Baby, Out of the Box Theatrics

Caroline, or Change

Company



Outstanding Actor in a Play

Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Jacob Ming-Trent, Merry Wives, The Public Theater Free Shakespeare in the Park

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

John Douglas Thompson, The Merchant of Venice, Theatre for a New Audience



Outstanding Actress in a Play

Tala Ashe, English, Atlantic Theater Company

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Andrea Patterson, Cullud Wattah, The Public Theater

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady, The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company

Michelle Wilson, Confederates, Signature Theatre



Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Chip Zien, Harmony, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene



Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Jeanna de Waal, Diana

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Joshua Boone, Skeleton Crew

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Daniel K. Isaac, The Chinese Lady, The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company

Billy Eugene Jones, On Sugarland, New York Theatre Workshop

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club

Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland, New York Theatre Workshop

Sonnie Brown, what you are now, Ensemble Studio Theatre

Page Leong, Out of Time, NAATCO and The Public Theater

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Kara Young, Clyde's



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Justin Austin, Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company

Matt Doyle, Company

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Tavon Olds-Sample, MJ



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Judy Kuhn, Assassins, Classic Stage Company

Tamika Lawrence, Black No More, The New Group

Patti LuPone, Company

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company

Jennifer Simard, Company



Outstanding Director of a Play

Knud Adams, English, Atlantic Theater Company

Saheem Ali, Merry Wives, The Public Theater Free Shakespeare in the Park

Rebecca Frecknall, Sanctuary City, New York Theatre Workshop

Taibi Magar, Twilight: Lost Angeles, 1992, Signature Theatre

Whitney White, On Sugarland, New York Theatre Workshop



Outstanding Director of a Musical

John Doyle, Assassins, Classic Stage Company

Marianne Elliott, Company

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, Six

Bartlett Sher, Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company



Outstanding Choreography presented by LaDuca Dance Shoes

Ayodele Casel (tap choreography), Funny Girl

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six

Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman & Jason Oremus (Irish and Hammerstep), Gelan Lambert & Chloe Davis (associates), Paradise Square

Liam Steel, Company

Christopher Wheeldon, Michael Balderrama (associate), Rich and Tone Taleuega (Michael Jackson Movement), MJ



Outstanding Music Presented by Music Theatre International

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Six

Jason Howland, Paradise Square

Matt Ray, The Hang, HERE

Carrie Rodriguez, ¡Americano!, New World Stages

Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company



Outstanding Lyrics Presented by Music Theatre International

Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night

Taylor Mac, The Hang, HERE

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Six

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company

Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater

Shaina Taub, Suffs, The Public Theater



Outstanding Book of a Musical Presented by Music Theatre International

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Six

Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater

Bruce Sussman, Harmony, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene



Outstanding Orchestrations

Tom Curran, Six

Greg Jarrett, Assassins, Classic Stage Company

Mark Hartman & Yasuhiko Fukuoka, The Streets of New York, Irish Repertory Theatre

Jason Michael Webb & David Holcenberg, MJ



Outstanding Music in a Play

Te'La & Kamauu, Thoughts of a Colored Man

Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues

Michael Thurber & Farai Malianga (drum compositions), Merry Wives, The Public Theater Free Shakespeare in the Park



Outstanding Scenic Design for a Play

Beowulf Boritt, Merry Wives, The Public Theater Free Shakespeare in the Park

Wilson Chin, Pass Over

Marsha Ginsberg, English, Atlantic Theater Company

Takeshi Kata, Clyde's

Junghyun Georgia Lee, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, New York Theatre Workshop



Outstanding Scenic Design for a Musical Presented by Hudson Scenic

Emma Bailey, Six

Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company

David Zinn, Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company



Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Linda Cho, The Chinese Lady, The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company

Gregory Gale, Fairycakes, Greenwich House Theater

Tilly Grimes, The Alchemist, Red Bull Theater

Qween Jean, On Sugarland, New York Theatre Workshop

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's



Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical Presented by Production Resource Group

Machine Dazzle, The Hang, HERE

Susan Hilferty, Funny Girl

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six

Catherine Zuber, Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater



Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Clyde's

Reza Behjat, English, Atlantic Theater Company

Isabella Byrd, Sanctuary City, New York Theatre Workshop

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Cullud Wattah, The Public Theater



Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Natasha Katz, Diana

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jennifer Tipton, Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater



Outstanding Projection Design

59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

David Bengali, Twilight: Lost Angeles, 1992, Signature Theatre

Stephania Bulbarella & Alex Basco Koch, Space Dogs, MCC Theater

Shawn Duan, The Chinese Lady, The Public Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company

Sven Ortel, Thoughts of a Colored Man



Outstanding Sound Design for a Play

Tyler Kieffer, Seven Deadly Sins, Tectonic Theater Project & Madison Wells Live

Hidenori Nakajo & Ryan Rumery, Autumn Royal, Irish Repertory Theatre

Ben & Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd company at Brooklyn Academy of Music

Mikaal Sulaiman, Sanctuary City, New York Theatre Workshop

Lee Kinney, Selling Kabul, Playwrights Horizons



Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, Six

Kai Harada, Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company

Gareth Owen, MJ



Outstanding Wig and Hair

Matthew B. Armentrout, Paradise Square

David Brian Brown, Mrs. Doubtfire

Paul Huntley, Diana

Charles LaPointe, MJ



Outstanding Solo Performance

Alex Edelman, Just for Us, The Cherry Lane Theatre

Arturo Luís Soria, Ni Mi Madre, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, New York Theatre Workshop



The Chase Award for Unique Theatrical Experience

Seven Deadly Sins, Tectonic Theater Project & Madison Wells Live



Outstanding Adaptation

Merry Wives, by Jocelyn Bioh, The Public Theater Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Alchemist, by Jeffrey Hatcher, Red Bull Theater



Outstanding Puppet Design

Amanda Villalobos, Wolf Play, Soho Rep.

James Ortiz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Rockefeller Productions, Winnie the Pooh, The Hundred Acre Theatre at Theatre Row



Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award: In four decades as playwright, novelist, actor, and director, Alice Childress (1912-1994) challenged racism with engrossing stories and memorable characters. When a New York producer demanded revisions to soften the impact of Trouble in Mind, Childress withdrew the script. Sixty-five years later, the Drama Desk celebrates the long-delayed Broadway premiere of this timeless masterpiece and salutes Childress as a towering figure in contemporary theater history.

Ensemble Award: In Six, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele bring to musical life the women who married England's King Henry VIII. The fanciful result is a buoyant dramatization of their individually purposeful and collectively empowering journeys.

The Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award: This season, as a woman hiding her brother from the Taliban in Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul and an English instructor straddling two very different cultures in Sanaz Toossi's English, Marjan Neshat embodied disparate characters so fully that it was hard to recognize the single actor in the two roles. Whether in drama or comedy, Neshat mines the playwright's text for a vast panoply of emotions that yield vivid, intricate portrayals of the parts she undertakes.

Additional Special Awards:

Dede Ayite seems to have costumed half the actors of this theater season with her designs for Merry Wives, Seven Deadly Sins, The Last of the Love Letters, Chicken and Biscuits, Slave Play, Nollywood Dreams, American Buffalo, and How I learned to Drive. Whether dressing working-class Marylanders of the 1960s, amateur criminals of the 1970s, or West African immigrants in today's Harlem, Ayite has a knack for conveying characters' means, values, and aspirations before the actors utter a word.

Adam Rigg devised wildly varying scenic designs this season including: a house in wood, shadow, and reflective glass that draws the audience into the Flint, Michigan water crisis in Cullud Wattah; a community cul-de-sac where trauma and history are celebrated in On Sugarland; and the falling walls, flower-covered hillsides, and functional seaside fun ride of The Skin of Our Teeth.

With the category-defying Oratorio for Living Things, Heather Christian aims to encompass all human existence in a single inventive and startlingly beautiful work. In times of pandemic, war, and social upheaval, Christian's work (directed by Lee Sunday Evans and brought to life by a superb cast and creative team) is an awe-inspiring reminder that, even in the darkest times, there will always be artistic peaks to scale.

