Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse Preview Broadway's How I Learned to Drive

The Broadway cast of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive met the press ahead of starting performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on March 27. Directed by Mark Brokaw, the drama opens April 22.

How I Learned to Drive reunites three original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker and Tony nominees David Morse and Johanna Day reunite, alongside new cast members Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers.

David Morse, Alyssa May Gold, Johanna Day, Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, and Chris Myers make up the How I Learned to Drive team.

(© David Gordon)

The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.