Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse Preview Broadway's How I Learned to Drive
Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning drama is directed by Mark Brokaw.
The Broadway cast of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive met the press ahead of starting performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on March 27. Directed by Mark Brokaw, the drama opens April 22.
How I Learned to Drive reunites three original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker and Tony nominees David Morse and Johanna Day reunite, alongside new cast members Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers.
The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).
How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.