Broadway Vet Marva Hicks, of Caroline, or Change and More, Has Died

Broadway veteran Marva Hicks died in New York City on Friday, September 16. Her family released the following statement:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts forever. The love she had for her husband, family, friends and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. Memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days."

Hicks made her Broadway debut in the 1981 production of Lena Horne: "The Lady and Her Music", returning to play the role of Rafiki in The Lion King, The Radio in the original 2004 production of Caroline, or Change, and joining the ensemble of Motown The Musical in 2013. She additionally starred in Sophisticated Ladies with Maurice Hines at Arena Stage and her most recent performance was in February, 2022 in Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous at Hartford Stage in Connecticut. She was a proud member of the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir for two decades.

Hicks's cause of death has not been disclosed, nor has her age been confirmed, though various reports state she was in her mid-sixties. She is survived by her husband, Akwasi Taha, five grandchildren and "a family of cousins."