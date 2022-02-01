Martin McDonagh's Hangmen to Return to Broadway

The Broadway production of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is set to be resurrected at the Golden Theatre for a limited 10-week engagement, with performances starting April 8 ahead of an official opening night April 21.

The production will have a new cast led by David Threlfall (The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby) as Harry, and Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) making his Broadway debut as Mooney.

Set in the swinging 60s of the United Kingdom, the dark comedy is about Harry, formerly the second-best hangman in England, who has retired from his gruesome trade to run a pub in Oldham. Even the abolition of capital punishment has not killed his professional jealousy of Albion's number 1 executioner, as we discover when an inquiring journalist starts poking around. But as usual with McDonagh, not everything is as it first seems.

The cast of Hangmen will also feature two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

Hangmen made its American debut off-Broadway with Atlantic Theater Company in 2018 in a production by director Matthew Dunster that critic David Gordon called, "thrilling and chilling, ferociously hilarious, and wildly ambitious."

Dunster's production moved to Broadway's Golden Theatre in 2020, where it began previews on February 28 ahead of a planned March 19 opening night. The Covid shutdown changed all of that. On March 20, 2020, the producers announced that the play would not be reopening with the rest of Broadway, making it one of the first shows to do so (few people imagined in March 2020 that the shutdown would stretch over a year).

Hangmen will feature set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson.