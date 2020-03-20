Martin McDonagh's Hangmen Will Not Open on Broadway After Theaters Reopen

Martin McDonagh's new Broadway play Hangmen will not reopen on Broadway following the theatrical suspension on March 12.

The producing team said in a statement, "Because of the current health crisis which has created circumstances beyond our control, it is with deep regret that we are not able to resume performances of Hangmen. With no definite end in sight of the government's closure and Broadway's suspension, we have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production. Given our show's budget and capitalization, we do not have the economic resources to be able to continue to pay the theater owners, cast and crew through this still undefined closure period. Therefore, in the interests of all involved, we regretfully have no choice but to close the show. We are all extremely disappointed that we cannot give Martin McDonagh and our fabulous director, cast and team the celebrated opening they all deserve."

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the cast was led by Mark Addy as Harry (reprising his performance from the off-Broadway premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018), along with Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney. Understudies will include Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Hangmen is described as follows: "England 1965 — What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit."

Hangmen had scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson.

The production played 13 previews and was scheduled to open on March 20.