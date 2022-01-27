The Little Prince Announces Dates for Run at the Broadway Theatre

Broadway Entertainment Group has announced that The Little Prince will begin previews on Tuesday, March 29, with opening night set for Monday, April 11, at the Broadway Theatre. The production was previously scheduled to begin performances on March 4 and open March 17.

The show has recently had engagements in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai.

Based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the show is described as follows: "After an aviator descends from the sky to find himself in the middle of the desert, he meets the Little Prince, a young hero on an extraordinary adventure. Join the Little Prince on his journey as he meets many fascinating characters who help him learn how to follow his heart."

The Little Prince features theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

The creative team for The Little Prince is led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron; original music by Terry Truck; video design by Marie Jumelin; costume design by Peggy Housset; lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch; sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi; video projection by Etienne Beaussart; hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro; and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.