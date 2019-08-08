Last Chance to See Be More Chill, The Prom, and More

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill, which closes at the Lyceum Theatre on August 11.

(© Maria Baranova)

"Be More Chill is the best kind of science-fiction in that it draws a direct line from the way we actually live to the fantastic world it imagines." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Coriolanus

Jonathan Cake, Teagle F. Bougere, and Kate Burton star in Coriolanus, which closes at the Delacorte Theater on August 11.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Through startling performances and arresting design, Coriolanus captures our imaginations by preying on our worst fears about our leaders and the places they are taking us." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Fairview

MaYaa Boateng and Heather Alicia Simms in Fairview, which closes at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center on August 11.

(© Gerry Goodstein)

"Fairview gloriously shows that gravity and levity can coexist, and often fuel each other." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Prom

The cast of The Prom, which closes at the Longacre Theatre on August 11.

(© Deen van Meer)

"...The Prom has everything you want in a musical comedy: a good story, glitzy production numbers, and a happy ending. Politically incorrect and refreshingly self-effacing, it's the antidote to our ultraserious age." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Toni Stone

April Matthis (foreground) with Eric Berryman, Jonathan Burke, Daniel J. Bryant, and Ezra Knight (background) in Toni Stone, which closes at the Laura Pels Theatre on August 11.

(© Joan Marcus)

"More than just providing illuminating theater and timely social commentary, Toni Stone gives long overdue credit to a woman who had to fight as hard as or harder than any man in her sport just to play the game she loved — and make a living at." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

