Watch Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango Perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Joaquina Kalukango, the Tony Award-winning star of Paradise Square, will take the stage this evening for NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The event will air tonight, 8pm-10pm ET/PT, on NBC and will stream on Peacock. An encore presentation will follow, 10pm-11pm ET/PT on NBC.

Kalukango will perform an arrangement of "My Country Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful" during the signature moment of the fireworks display, Macy's Golden Mile, where thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River. This moment has previously been performed by such vocalists as Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson.

Paradise Square, now running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, is set in the Five Points neighborhood of New York City circa 1863 and is about a community that survives the war years and Draft Riots with raucous dance contests in neighborhood bars and dance halls. About Kalukango's performance, TheaterMania critic Zachary Stewart writes, "Besides the dancing, the reason to see Paradise Square is Kalukango, who delivers a powerful performance as a woman trying to hold her fragile world together through what feels like the end times."

Also joining NBC's 4th of July festivities will be Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze, and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme, as well as Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer, and Jeigh Madjus.