Jane Lynch to Depart Broadway's Funny Girl Three Weeks Early

Producers of Broadway's Funny Girl have announced that Jane Lynch will play her final performance as Mrs. Brice on Sunday, August 14, ahead of her previously announced departure date of September 4.

According to the production, Lynch had a long-scheduled vacation set to begin on Monday, August 15. She planned to return to the show on Tuesday, August 23, before departing for the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, September 1. Rather than return for one week of performances, the producers have agreed to adjust her final performance to Sunday, August 14. Mrs. Brice standby Liz McCartney will assume the role August 16-September 4. Tovah Feldshuh will then begin her run as Mrs. Brice on September 6, joining the cast in conjunction with Lea Michele, who takes on the lead role of Fanny Brice.

"With my long-planned vacation on the books and then the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in LA on Thursday, September 1, I will take my final curtain call on August 14," said Lynch in a statement. "As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights."

Funny Girl currently stars Julie Benko as Fanny Brice (through Sunday, September 4), alongside Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, and Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice. Benko will perform the title role on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 8.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. Michael Mayer directs.