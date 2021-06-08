Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Tina Fey, and Alec Baldwin Appear at Roundabout Gala

Stars of stage and screen came out to Central Park's Rumsey Playfield Monday night for a live and in-person gala concert for the Roundabout Theatre Company. In addition to raising funds for the 56-year-old company, which is one of only a handful of not-for-profit producers on Broadway, the event celebrated the passage of the Save Our Stages Act, which provides $15 billion in federal relief for independent live venue operators, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions.

The event was headlined by Tony winner Jane Krakowski, who gave a concert with the New York Pops. She performed duets with Adrienne Warren (Tina) and her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess. That show's creator, Tina Fey (Mean Girls), was on hand to introduce Krakowski, as was co-star Alec Baldwin.

Additionally, there were video appearances by Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, Harry Connick Jr., and Emma Stone. Roundabout board memeber Vanessa Williams assisted with a live auction. The online aucition is ongoing; you can bid on items like a private voice lesson with Stephanie J. Block or a Zoom workout with Corbin Bleu.