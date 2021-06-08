Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Tina Fey, and Alec Baldwin Appear at Roundabout Gala
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt cast members were on hand to raise funds for one of New York's biggest not-for-profit theaters.
Stars of stage and screen came out to Central Park's Rumsey Playfield Monday night for a live and in-person gala concert for the Roundabout Theatre Company. In addition to raising funds for the 56-year-old company, which is one of only a handful of not-for-profit producers on Broadway, the event celebrated the passage of the Save Our Stages Act, which provides $15 billion in federal relief for independent live venue operators, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions.
The event was headlined by Tony winner Jane Krakowski, who gave a concert with the New York Pops. She performed duets with Adrienne Warren (Tina) and her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess. That show's creator, Tina Fey (Mean Girls), was on hand to introduce Krakowski, as was co-star Alec Baldwin.
Additionally, there were video appearances by Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, Harry Connick Jr., and Emma Stone. Roundabout board memeber Vanessa Williams assisted with a live auction. The online aucition is ongoing; you can bid on items like a private voice lesson with Stephanie J. Block or a Zoom workout with Corbin Bleu.