Isaac Mizrahi to Join Chicago as Broadway's "Mister Cellophane"

The cast of the long-running Broadway musical Chicago will welcome fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi to the company this fall for a three-week limited engagement. Mizrahi will take on the role of Amos Hart at the Ambassador Theatre November 7-26.

In addition to his work as a fashion designer and television presenter, Mizrahi has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City and has performed at various venues across the country including Joe's Pub, the Regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide.

The current cast of Chicago features Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Directed Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, this revival has been playing on Broadway since 1996 and is one of the longest-running Broadway productions in history.