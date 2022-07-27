Into the Woods Will Extend Broadway Run by Eight More Weeks

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into The Woods will extend its run by eight additional weeks. Originally scheduled to close on August 21, tickets are now currently on sale through October 16 at the St. James Theatre. Complete casting for the extension will be confirmed at a later date.

Into the Woods currently stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

This production originated at New York City Center Encores! and is directed by Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Rob Berman.

The Into the Woods creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Andrea Hood (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (co-sound designers), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Cookie Jordan (hair, wigs, and makeup design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with production supervision by Cody Renard Richard. Justin Scribner is the production stage manager.