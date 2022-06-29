Watch: Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, and More Take First Bows in Into the Woods

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into The Woods is officially back on Broadway, for a limited run at the St. James Theatre. Check out video from the first curtain call below:

The New York City Encores! production is directed by Lear deBessonet, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, and features Rob Berman conducting the Encores! Orchestra. Leading the cast are Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, and Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince.

Rounding out the company are Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

The Into the Woods creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Andrea Hood (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (co-sound designers), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Cookie Jordan (hair, wigs, and makeup design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with production supervision by Cody Renard Richard. Justin Scribner is the production stage manager.