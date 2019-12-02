Hillary and Bill Clinton Visit Broadway's Oklahoma!

The Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! welcomed former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton to the Circle in the Square Theatre on Sunday, December 1.

Hillary Clinton and Patrick Vaill.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Oklahoma! is set to close on January 19, 2020, but the production, directed by Daniel Fish, will hit the road for a national tour, launching in fall 2020 in Oklahoma City.

Bill and Hillary Clinton with Mallory Portnoy and Ali Stroker.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The Broadway cast currently stars Damon Daunno as Curly, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, James Davis as Will Parker, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, and Tony winner Ali Stroker as Ado Annie.