Hamilton Opened on Broadway Five Years Ago Today. Relive the Celebration Here.

Five years ago today, August 6, 2016, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

To call the celebratory star-studded is putting it mildly. The show welcomed celebrities from all facets of the entertainment industry: from the music world, Busta Rhymes and Jon Bon Jovi; from Hollywood, Samuel L. Jackson and Sally Field; from Broadway, Chita Rivera and James Monroe Iglehart. And many, many others.

Following the performance, the cast, creative team, and their guests headed to Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers to dance the night away. It was a crazy party. The Roots did a surprise hourlong set in which Miranda took part. There was a fireworks display on the Hudson River. And the cast, bolstered by incredible reviews like ours, partied till dawn.





