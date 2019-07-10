Half Time Announces Release Date for Original Cast Recording

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced that the original cast recording of Half Time will be released on Friday, August 2. It is now available for both digital and physical preorder here. "New Point of View," the musical's best-known song, is now available for download.

Based on the film of the same name, Half Time tells the incredible true story of 10 determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team, inspired by the true story of the New Jersey NETSational Seniors.

The music of Half Time was written by Matthew Sklar, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and additional music by Marvin Hamlisch and Ester Dean.

The cast of Half Time included Lillias White, Donna McKechnie, André De Shields, and Georgia Engel, who passed away earlier this year. The album will be dedicated to her memory.