Greg Kinnear and Baize Buzan Will Lead To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

Beginning Wednesday, January 5, To Kill a Mockingbird will be led by two new stars at Broadway's Shubert Theatre.

Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut as Atticus Finch, while original cast member Baize Buzan will assume the role of Scout. Tony nominee Jeff Daniels and Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger played their final performances as Atticus and Scout, respectively, on Sunday, January 2.

Adapted from Harper Lee's classic American novel, To Kill a Mockingbird is written by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher. Set in Alabama in 1934, the story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers around a small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, his daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.

The Broadway cast additionally features Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie. Scout Backus, Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans round out the ensemble. Original cast member Mariah Lee joins the company as Mayella Ewell beginning January 9.

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its national tour on March 27 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, followed by the official tour opening on April 5 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, Massachusetts, starring Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. A West End production will begin performances at the Gielgud Theatre in London on March 10, starring Rafe Spall.