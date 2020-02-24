Girl From the North Country Releases Photos of Broadway Production

Girl From the North Country has released photos of its Broadway production, which is set to open on Thursday, March 5, at the Belasco Theatre. Check out some of the photos below.

Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders star in Girl From the North Country on Broadway.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota, Girl From the North Country is written and directed by Conor McPherson, with a score culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Caitlin Houlahan and Colton Ryan star in Girl From the North Country.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.