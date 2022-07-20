Gaten Matarazzo Takes His First Bow in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Gaten Matarazzo, best known as Dustin from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, made his highly anticipated return to Broadway last night as Jared Kleinman in the cast of Dear Evan Hansen. Take a look below at photos of his first curtain call, as well as a couple of surprise visitors.

Gaten Matarazzo takes his first bow as Jared Kleinman in the Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen.

(© Natalie Powers)

Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (performing alongside Dear Evan Hansen's current Heidi Hansen, Jessica Phillips). He last appeared on Broadway as Gavroche in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, a role he also played on the 25th Anniversary North American tour.

Matarazzo enjoys his first curtain call back on Broadway.

(© Natalie Powers)

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders, Noah Kieserman, Manoel Felciano, Gaten Matarazzo, and Ciara Alyse Harris, along with Mateo Lizcano, Julian Diaz-Granados, Alex Humphreys, Matthew Edward Kemp, Jane Pfitsch, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Matarazzo's Stranger Things co-stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink pay a visit to the Music Box Theatre.

(© Natalie Powers)

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson; a score by Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.