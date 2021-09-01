Ain't Too Proud Announces Full Casting for Broadway Return

Full casting is set for the Broadway return of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations at the Imperial Theatre.

Joining stars Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness, Jelani Remy, and Jawan M. Jackson as the Temptations will be an ensemble that includes Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

The show is described as follows: "Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows the Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history — how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest."

Written by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Des McAnuff, and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud's creative team also includes Robert Brill (scenic design), Paul Tazewell (costume design), the late Howell Binkley (lighting design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Harold Wheeler with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager.

Performances resume October 16.