Chelsea Clinton, Questlove, and More Join Lin-Manuel at Freestyle Love Supreme Opening

Freestyle Love Supreme held its star-studded opening night performance at the Booth Theatre on October 2.

The show features Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses; Bill Sherman, a.k.a. King Sherman; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch; Utkarsh Ambudkar, a.k.a. UTK the INC; Aneesa Folds, a.k.a. Young Nees; Kaila Mullady, a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, and Ian Weinberger on keys.

The performers spin cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. Special guests during the opening-night performance included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, Wayne Brady, and Ashley Pérez Flanagan.

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Thomas Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

The Broadway run is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale founded the group in 2004.