Flashback Friday: Remember Terrence McNally With "Make Them Hear You" From Ragtime
Original leading man Brian Stokes Mitchell sings the Ahrens and Flaherty anthem.
Legendary playwright Terrence McNally died earlier this week at the age of 81. Today, we remember his life and career with a performance from one of the musicals for which he wrote the book, Ragtime. Here is leading man of the original production, Brian Stokes Mitchell, singing "Make Them Hear You" from the score, penned by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.
