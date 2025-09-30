Schmigadoon! Stage Musical Announces Broadway Premiere

The new musical Schmigadoon!, written by Cinco Paul, will come to Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre beginning on April 4. Opening night is April 20, with the run currently scheduled to conclude September 6.

Inspired by Paul and Ken Daurio’s AppleTV+ series, Schmigadoon! is the story of a modern couple who get trapped in a magical town that’s a Golden Age Broadway musical come to life. The musical, inspired by the first season of the series, features hits from the show like “Corn Puddin’,” as well as a handful of new songs. “People that are familiar with the tv show will find some surprises, but it basically follows the same trajectory and story as the first season,” Paul told TheaterMania earlier this year.

Of the Kennedy Center production, our critic said, “Schmigadoon! doesn’t require one to have seen the TV show to understand and appreciate all the references to the musicals of yesteryear, but for those who do, it’s that much more fun.”

Casting will be announced at a later date. In the Kennedy Center production, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, the cast was led by Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh and Melissa, Kevin Del Aguila as Reverend Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role from the series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy, Isabelle McCalla as Emma, Javier Muñoz as Doc Lopez, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Emily Skinner as Mildred, and Ryan Vasquez as Danny.