Sara Gettelfinger to Lead Cast of The Cher Show at North Shore Music Theatre

Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) concludes its 70th anniversary season with The Cher Show, running October 21-November 2.

Kevin P. Hill directs this new production featuring the original Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes designed by Bob Mackie.

In The Cher Show, three performers embody Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy winner Cher at the different stages of her life. This biographical musical features a book by Tony winner Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and 35 of Cher’s biggest hits, including “Believe,” “I Got You Babe,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Strong Enough.”

The cast will be led, as the three Chers: Sara Gettelfinger (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Water for Elephants) as Star, Charissa Hogeland (Frozen) as Lady, and Madeline Hudelson as Babe. The production also features Frankie Marasa V as Sonny Bono, Angie Schworer as Georgia Holt and Lucille Ball, Dan Fenaughty as Bob Mackie, Robert Altman, and Frank, and Brenton Cosier as Gregg Allman and John Southall.

Rounding out the 23-member cast will be Hayden Barsamian, Ben Broughton, Ellie Chancellor, Jared Chinnock, Milena Comeau, Grace Crugnale, Chloe Fox, Catherine Garcia, Alyssa Ishihara, Sheila Jones, Tyler Jung, Henry H. Miller, Alfie Parker Jr., Wyatt Sloane, Andrew Tufano, and Brad Weatherford.

The creative team includes choreographer Sara Andreas, music director Milton Granger, scenic and lighting designer Jack Mehler, costume designer Bob Mackie, sound designer Alex Berg, costume coordinator Rebecca Glick, and wig and hair designer Rachel Padula-Shuflet.