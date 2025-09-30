Colby Minifie and Amy Forsyth to Star in The Wasp

The play will be staged at a private loft in the Financial District.

Little Engine Theater, a company dedicated to staging international plays in unconventional settings, will present The Wasp by Olivier Award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia).

Directed by Rory McGregor (Tender Napalm), The Wasp stars Colby Minifie (Amazon’s The Boys) and Amy Forsyth (HBO’s The Gilded Age). The play runs October 23-November 15, with an opening night set for October 29, at a private loft in the Financial District.

In this psychological thriller, Heather and Carla, who haven’t spoken since school, meet again, and what begins as a friendly reunion spirals into a tense and unsettling encounter, where long-buried secrets surface and dangerous possibilities take flight.

The creative team includes three-time Tony-winning set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Rodrigo Muñoz, Drama Desk- and Obie-winning lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and sound designer Brian Hickey.