TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Colby Minifie and Amy Forsyth to Star in The Wasp

The play will be staged at a private loft in the Financial District.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

September 30, 2025

Colby Minifie (© Jacq Harriet) and Amy Forsyth (© Megan Vincent)
Colby Minifie (© Jacq Harriet)
and Amy Forsyth (© Megan Vincent)

Little Engine Theater, a company dedicated to staging international plays in unconventional settings, will present The Wasp by Olivier Award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia).

Directed by Rory McGregor (Tender Napalm), The Wasp stars Colby Minifie (Amazon’s The Boys) and Amy Forsyth (HBO’s The Gilded Age). The play runs October 23-November 15, with an opening night set for October 29, at a private loft in the Financial District.

In this psychological thriller, Heather and Carla, who haven’t spoken since school, meet again, and what begins as a friendly reunion spirals into a tense and unsettling encounter, where long-buried secrets surface and dangerous possibilities take flight.

The creative team includes three-time Tony-winning set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Rodrigo Muñoz, Drama Desk- and Obie-winning lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and sound designer Brian Hickey.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 09 24 124541

Watch the Final Wicked: For Good Trailer

The movie will be released on November 21.